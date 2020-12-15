Restorers finish three years of work on Bastam historical complex

TEHRAN – After almost three years of effort, a comprehensive restoration project is complete on the Bastam historical complex, which is situated in a small town of the same name near Shahroud in north-central Semnan province.

A budget of 15 billion rials (about $357,000 at the official rate of 42,000 rials) has been spent on the project which aimed at repairing, strengthening, and preserving different monuments located in the complex, Hamed Adel, director of the complex, said on Monday.

Most of the budget was spent on repairing Bayazid Mosque, one of the most important structures in the complex, which had suffered damages over years, the official added.

Bastam historical complex includes the holy shrine of Mohammad Ibn Jafar Sadegh (AS), Bayazid Bastami tomb, Bayazid Monastery, Bayazid Mosque, Eljaito Iwan, Ghazan Dome, Jame Mosque, Kashaneh Tower, and Shahrokhieh School, which were built in different eras from Seljuk era (1037–1194) to Qajar period (1789–1925).

The prominent Persian mystic Bayazid Bastami lived in the historical city of Bastam, which is located six kilometers north of Shahroud. The monastery was a simple place where he studied and prayed.

Ghazan Khan, the 13th-century ruler of Ilkhanate in Iran, is buried in the Ghazan Dome, which is a square building with 7.5 height and a dome covered with turquoise tiles.

Jame Mosque is another building from the complex with a beautiful plastered altar that was restored during the Qajar period.

Kashaneh Tower is a tower connected to the Jame Mosque. It has a cellar that is connected to the top of the tower through a staircase that runs through the interior wall of the tower. The outer covering of the building has collapsed but the lower covering (the current dome) is untouched.

Shahrokhieh School has been built for the use of seminary students with 28 rooms on two floors.

The school also has a very interesting plan and about 28 rooms on two floors, which have been built for the use of students of religious sciences.

The school has a mosque, an iwan, and a zurkhaneh, a special traditional place where men practice heroic sport.

ABU/AFM

