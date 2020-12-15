Farmers sign poster for doc “On Soil” to warn about soil erosion  

TEHRAN – Iranian filmmaker Mohsen Khanjahani has taken a poster for his latest documentary “On Soil” to farms around the country to be signed by farmers in order to draw officials’ attention to the problem of soil erosion.

The documentary, which studies soil erosion in Iran, has been selected to premiere at the 14th edition of Cinéma Vérité, Iran’s major international festival for documentary films that opened on Tuesday.

Khanjahani has said that soil erosion has caused the greatest harm to farmers, therefore they have more credibility to warn officials about the issue by their signatures and fingerprints on the poster.

He spent two years traveling around the country to research and make his film.

Khanjahani’s 2018 documentary “The Key” was screened in numerous Iranian and international events. It is about Seifollah, a guard and keyholder of Tehran’s Azadi Sport Complex.

He also made “Yar-e Dabestani-e Man” in 2009 about a popular revolutionary song of the same name.

The 30-minute film contains interviews with the song’s first singers, Jamshid Jam and Hamid Shahangian, and also with some political and social figures as well as artists who narrate their memories of this song.

Composed by Mansur Tehrani, “Yar-e Dabestani-e Man” is a reminder of the days of the Islamic Revolution of 1979 and remains as one of the symbols of the students’ movements in Iran.

Photo: A farmer signs a poster for Iranian filmmaker Mohsen Khanjahani’s latest documentary “On Soil”.

