Alumina powder output climbs 2.3%

TEHRAN- Production of alumina powder in Iran increased 2.3 percent during the first eight months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-November 20), compared to the same period of time in the past year.

Production of alumina powder reached 156,000 tons during the eight-month period.

Aluminum oxide, which is commonly called alumina, is an inert, odorless, white amorphous material often used in industrial ceramics.

MA/MA