Alumina powder output climbs 2.3%
December 16, 2020 - 13:37
TEHRAN- Production of alumina powder in Iran increased 2.3 percent during the first eight months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-November 20), compared to the same period of time in the past year.
Production of alumina powder reached 156,000 tons during the eight-month period.
Aluminum oxide, which is commonly called alumina, is an inert, odorless, white amorphous material often used in industrial ceramics.
