Indonesia denies in talks with Israel

Foreign Affairs Ministry's spokesman Teuku Faizasyah denies Israeli media claims of Indonesia seeking to normalize diplomatic ties with Israel.

Last week, Israeli news outlet claimed that Indonesia is likely to establish ties with Israel after four Arab states --the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco -- decided to open diplomatic relations with Jerusalem. Indonesia debunked these claims, saying they have never communicated with Israel nor changing their position in the Palestinian issue.

"There are two things that I would like to say. First, the Foreign Affairs Ministry has never been in contact with Israel. Secondly, when it comes to running foreign policy, the Foreign Affairs Ministry is still consistent with Palestine in accordance with the mandate of the constitution," Teuku said in Jakarta on Monday.

Indonesia often reiterates their stance on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in numerous international meetings.

At the United Nations (UN) General Assembly in September, President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo expressed Indonesia's unceasing support for Palestine. The president highlighted how Palestine is the only participant of the 1955 Bandung Conference -- a world summit on world peace attended by 29 Asian and African nations -- who has not reached independence.

In June, Indonesia, along with Tunisia and South Africa, initiated a ministerial-level UN Security Council meeting to discuss Israel's annexation plan over the West Bank. At the meeting, Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi called the international community to oppose Israel's plan as it violates international laws and threatens the future of the Palestinian people.

"Injustice happens not because of the absence of justice. Injustice happens because we allow it to happen. It's time we stop the injustice," Retno said, as quoted by the ministry's official website.