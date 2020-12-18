Pottery village to make debut in Alborz

TEHRAN - A crafts village devoted to the art of pottery is planned to be formed for the first time in Alborz province near the capital Tehran, provincial tourism chief announced on Tuesday.

Launching such a handicraft hub is being perused by the Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Department of the province to extend support for the potters and related workshops, Fereydoun Mohammadi said.

For this purpose, a target village has been selected and the project is scheduled to be implemented by the experts after providing the necessary conditions, the official added.

He also noted that the implementation of this project could create job and economic prosperity in the region, which is ranked third countrywide in pottery production.

With 14 entries, Iran ranks first globally for having the topmost number of cities and villages registered by the World Crafts Council, as China with seven entries, Chile with four, and India with three ones come next.

In late January, the cities of Shiraz, Malayer, and Zanjan and the village of Qassemabad were designated by the WCC- Asia Pacific Region, putting Iran’s number of world crafts cities and villages from ten to 14.

Iran exported $523 million worth of handicrafts during the past calendar year 1398 (ended March 19). Of the figure, some $273 million worth of handicrafts were exported officially through customs, and about $250 million was earned via suitcase trade (allowed for customs-free and tax-free transfer) through various provinces, according to data provided by the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts.

Ceramics, pottery vessels, handwoven cloths as well as personal ornamentations with precious and semi-precious gemstones are traditionally exported to Iraq, Afghanistan, Germany, the U.S., the UK, and other countries.

ABU/AFM