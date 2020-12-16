Intelligence minister briefs Parliament on Fakhrizadeh assassination

TEHRAN – Iranian Intelligence Minister Seyed Mahmoud Alavi held a meeting with the Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee on Tuesday to brief the committee members on the latest activities of the Intelligence Ministry.

“During this meeting, the intelligence minister presented a report on his performance in the field of security, countering the enemy's influence, foreign surveillance and technical issues,” said Abolfazl Amouei, the spokesman for the parliamentary committee.

Amouei said the minister briefed the lawmakers sitting on the committee about the ministry’s efforts concerning the assassination of top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

On November 27 at 14:30, the convoy of Fakhrizadeh suddenly came under attack on a highway in the small city of Absard in Damavand County, about 40 kilometers east of the capital Tehran. The scientist lost his life during the attack. Iranian officials were quick to point the finger at Israel, which has carried out many assassination operations against Iranian nuclear scientists over the past decade. Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a tweet on the day of the assassination that the attack was carried out with “serious indications of Israeli role.” Since then, several Iranian officials have vowed to take revenge against Israel.

Amouei said Alavi also briefed the lawmakers on the measures the Intelligence Ministry has taken against the enemies.

“There was also a report on actions against the enemy’s intelligence services. A report on the case of Abdullah Chab of the al-Nezal movement was also presented,” Amouei said.

The MP added that the Intelligence Ministry surveillance shows that the enemies have made heavy financial and media investments to culturally influence Iran.



SM/PA