Eamon Zayed wishes Persepolis best of luck at ACL final

TEHRAN - Former Persepolis striker Eamon Zayed extended best wishes for Iran’s Persepolis team and fans for the final match of the 2020 Asian Champions League.

Persepolis and Ulsan Hyundai football teams will lock horns in the 2020 AFC Champions League final match at the Al Janoub Stadium in Doha, Qatar on Saturday.

Eamon Zayed talked to the Persepolis’s fans and staff in a clip exclusively sent to Tehran Times.

“Hi guys. Eamon Zayed here. I just want to wish everybody at Persepolis; the staff, the coaches, the players, especially you guys the fans, the best of luck in the Asian Champions League final match.

“It’s gonna be a tough game and it’s gonna be a cracking game. Ulsan Hyundai FC of South Korea are coming in strong and confident. They’ve been playing well all year but so are you Persepolis.

“So, I just want to wish everybody the best. It was obviously a narrow loss in 2018 [for Persepolis], so I believe today we are going to avenge the 2018 and win the whole thing. So, everybody, Good Luck!”