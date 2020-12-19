Persepolis captain Hosseini sets new record in ACL

TEHRAN – Persepolis football team captain Jalal Hosseini has set a new record as a player who has the most appearance in the AFC Champions League.

Hosseini played against Ulsan Hyundai of South Korea in the 2020 AFC Champions League final at the Al Janoub Stadium in Doha, Qatar on Saturday.



The 38-year-old defender made his 61st appearance in the AFC Champions League creating a new record in the competition milestone.



Hosseini surpassed Khosro Heydari’s record in the AFC Champions League.