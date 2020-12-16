Fans allowed into stadium to watch ACL final

TEHRAN - The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and Qatar Football Association (QFA) have reached an agreement to allow local spectators into the stadium for the 2020 AFC Champions League final match.

The-afc.com reported that the further details on the match day protocols for fans will be finalized in the coming days.

Iran’s Persepolis will play Ulsan Hyundai from South Korea on Saturday in Al Janoub Stadium in Doha, Qatar in what promises to be a classic battle.

Increasing the stakes, this year’s final will be the first time the Continent’s most sought after club prize will be decided over a single leg since 2012 and the first decider since 2010 to be staged in a neutral venue, as part of the AFC’s commitment to ensure the health and wellbeing of all players, teams and match officials and all stakeholders against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The enticing Final looks set to be a memorable affair between Asia’s best clubs from the East and West both equally determined to cement their place in Asian football history and claim one of the richest Continental club prizes in world football.

Persepolis were made to work hard for their spot in the Final after a slow start in the Group Stage in February, but hit the ground running after the West restart in September to finish as leaders of Group C.

The Iranian giants grew stronger with each battle, registering impressive victories over 2011 AFC Champions League winners and home favorites Al Sadd and Uzbekistan's Pakhtakor in the knockouts before displaying nerves of steel to overcome Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr on penalties in a nail-biting Semi-final to seal their second Final appearance in three years.

Meanwhile, Ulsan Hyundai have hardly put a foot wrong in their route to the final, having scored more than any other team in the tournament with 21 goals, winning every match since restarting their campaign in Qatar.

The 2012 Asian club champions eliminated Melbourne Victory and Beijing FC in the knockouts before an outstanding comeback saw them overcome this season’s debutants Vissel Kobe in extra-time on Sunday.