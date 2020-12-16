CAS rejects appeal over Alekasir’s ban in ACL final

TEHRAN – Persepolis football club appealed against Issa Alekasir’s suspension in the 2020 AFC Champions League final but Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has upheld the ban, meaning the forward will be absent in the match against Ulsan Hyundai.

Alekasir was handed a six-month ban prior to the Champions League semi-final against Saudi club Al Nassr for a "discriminatory gesture".

“The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Disciplinary and Ethics Committee has banned Issa Alekasir, of Persepolis FC, from taking part in any kind of football-related activity for six months for violating Article 58.1 of the AFC Disciplinary and Ethics Code (2019 Edition),” the AFC said in a statement. “The ban will take effect immediately.”

The Iranian club filed an appeal with CAS against Alekasir’s ban but the case has been dismissed.

Persepolis iconic midfielders Ehsan Pahlevan and Vahid Amiri are also absent for the match.