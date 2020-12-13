Persepolis to play Ulsan Hyundai in 2020 ACL final

TEHRAN – Persepolis of Iran will meet South Korea’s Ulsan Hyundai Motors in the final match of the 2020 AFC Champions League on Saturday.

On Sunday, Ulsan football team defeated Japan’s Vissel Kobe 2-1 at the Al Sadd Sports Club in Doha, Qatar.

Hotaru Yamaguchi scored for Vissel Kobe in the 52nd minute but his goal was cancelled out by Yoon–Bit-garam’s 81st minute strike before the match went into extra-time.

Junior Negrao was tripped by Vissel Kobe goalkeeper Daiya Maekawa one minute from time and the Brazilian converted his penalty to seal a 2-1 win for the Korean team.

Ulsan Hyundai, who claimed the title in 2012 for the first time, will play with Iranian giants Persepolis on Dec. 19 at the Al Janoub Stadium in Doha, Qatar.