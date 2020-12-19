Solar farms generate nearly 50% of Iran’s renewable power

TEHRAN – The share of solar power plants in Iran’s renewable electricity generation capacity has reached 49 percent, according to the data released by Iran's Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization (known as SATBA).

Based on the mentioned data, the total capacity of Iran’s renewable power plants stood at 844.59 megawatts (MG) at the end of the previous Iranian calendar month (November 20).

Accordingly, wind power plants with 303.18 MW of capacity accounted for 36 percent of the mentioned figure, occupying second place in the country’s renewable energy basket.

Small hydropower plants with 105.65 MW accounted for a 12-percent share in the renewable energy sector in the mentioned month, while biomass power plants by generating 10.56 MW had a one percent share of Iran's renewable energy generation.

Renewables, including hydropower, account for seven percent of Iran’s total energy generation, versus natural gas’s 90 percent share.

Overall, in the next five years, Iran is aiming for a 5,000 MW increase in renewable capacity to meet growing domestic demand and expand its presence in the regional electricity market.

According to SATBA, the number of small-scale solar power plants across the country which are used by households or small industries is also increasing noticeably as Iranian households and small industries are embracing the new technology with open arms and investors also seem eager for more contribution in this area.

Iran is also planning on expanding its presence in the region’s renewable energy market.

Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian said on Wednesday that the country has great potentials in the field of renewable energies and can have a significant role in developing the region’s market for such energies.

“Relying on the high potential of renewable energy sources, including solar, wind, biomass, geothermal, etc., the Energy Ministry has planned good measures in order to implement new policies for creating positive changes in the development of the country’s renewable energy sector,” the minister said.

EF/MA