Iran donates book on Commander Qassem Soleimani to Bangladeshi cultural centers

TEHRAN – Iran’s Islamic Culture and Relations Organization (ICRO) has sent copies of the book “Martyr Qassem Soleimani: Hero of the Struggle against Terrorism and Colonialism” to major public and specialized libraries and academic centers across Bangladesh.

The Bangladeshi publisher Saeed Bari and the Iranian Cultural Center in Dhaka published the book in May on the IRGC Quds chief who was assassinated during a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad on January 3.

In a press release published on Saturday, the ICRO said that the donation has been made to commemorate the first anniversary of the martyrdom of Soleimani.

The book begins with a detailed biography of Soleimani. A chapter of the book describes his charisma. The book also carries materials introducing him as the spiritual father of martyrs’ families.

In his last will, Soleimani had expressed his wish to be buried next to his friend Martyr Yusef Elahi’s grave in a cemetery in his home town of Kerman. The book also gives the reasons behind this wish.

The book also analyzes his daughter Zeinab’s speech and Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Seyed Ali Khamenei’s lecture during his funeral in Tehran.

The collection also recounts comments by a number of Bangladeshi officials and cultural figures on Soleimani.

A chapter has also been dedicated to poems by Bangladeshi poets on Soleimani.

A biography of Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces deputy commander Abu-Mahdi al-Muhandes, who was also martyred in the U.S. air raid, has also been included.

After the assassination, books on Soleimani became bestsellers in the country, and numerous books have also arrived in the book market.

A number of these offerings have also been translated into several languages.

“Characteristics of the School of Martyr Soleimani”, which gives a brief analysis of the personal characteristics of Commander Soleimani through his discourses and memories was published in Russian in late November. The book has been written by Hojjatolesalm Ali Shirazi in Persian.

Photo: Copies of Bangladeshi publisher Saeed Bari’s book “Martyr Qassem Soleimani: Hero of the Struggle against Terrorism and Colonialism”.

