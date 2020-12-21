TCCIMA to hold Iran-Eurasia economic diplomacy meeting in late Jan. 2021

TEHRAN – Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA) plans to hold an Iran-Eurasia economic diplomacy meeting on January 27.

The meeting will be held in collaboration with the country’s chambers of commerce, the joint chambers of Iran-Russia, Iran-Kazakhstan, and Iran-Armenia, as well as the related government organizations and institutions.

The prospects of economic cooperation between Iran and the members of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the challenges and opportunities of the mutual economic relation between the two sides will be explored in the mentioned event.

Although the event is going to be held in person (with limited capacity and in accordance with health protocols), businessmen of the two sides would also have the opportunity to have virtual B2B meetings.

Iran and Eurasian Economic Union reached a free trade agreement in October 2018 based on which about 862 commodity items were subjected to preferential tariffs.

The interim agreement enabling the formation of a free trade area between Iran and the EAEU was signed on May 17, 2018, and officially came into force on October 27, 2019.

Iran is a very important market in the region and the development of ties with this country is of high significance for the EAEU members (Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan).

The free trade agreement between Iran and this union has laid the ground for the expansion of trade ties between the two sides.

The agreement with the bloc has increased Iran’s exports to the EAEU member states significantly, which is a turning point for the Islamic Republic's plans for boosting non-oil exports during the U.S. sanctions.

EF/MA