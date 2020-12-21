Sambrook’s book on transformation of global news reporting published in Persian 

TEHRAN – British journalist Richard Sambrook’s book “Are Foreign Correspondents Redundant?: The Changing Face Of International News” has recently been published in Persian.

The Tehran-based publishing house Barane Bahar is the publisher of the book that has been translated into Persian by Abbas Asadi and Amin Nobari of Tehran’s Allameh Tabatabai University.

International news reporting is undergoing a profound transformation. Western newspapers and broadcasters have steadily cut back on foreign correspondents and reporting over the last 20 years in the face of economic pressures.

Now technology and cultural changes brought by globalization are bringing additional pressures to news organizations and the Internet has also allowed new voices to be heard. News organizations are having to adapt and redefine themselves in the face of turbulent changes to how we learn about the world.

Sambrook is a senior research associate at the Reuters Institute, and a professor of Journalism, deputy head of school and director of the Centre for Journalism at Cardiff University.

He was director of the BBC’s Global News division, responsible for leading the BBC’s international news services across radio, television and new media.

Over the last 5 years, he has overseen the launch of 24 hour Arabic TV News, Persian TV and the development of interactive and online news services.

His particular interests are in the areas of international news and newsgathering, and in social media. His research interests include analyzing how professional and social media can complement each other. He has also played a leading role in protecting and lobbying for the safety of journalists around the world.

Photo: Front cover of British journalist Richard Sambrook’s book “Are Foreign Correspondents Redundant?”.

MMS/YAW

