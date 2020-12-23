IIEC plans to hold 120 exhibitions next year

TEHRAN - Managing director of Iran International Exhibitions Company (IIEC) said his company is planning to hold 120 major national and international exhibitions during the next Iranian calendar year (begins on March 21, 2021).

Speaking in a ceremony for signing a cooperation memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Iran Chamber of Cooperatives (ICC) on Tuesday, Hassan Zamani said: “We have prepared comprehensive plans for holding about 100 national exhibitions as well as 20 international ones.”

Underlining the capacities of the country’s exhibition industry, Zamani noted that his company plans to promote and stabilize the position of the mentioned industry in the country’s economy.

In order to support Iran's industry and economy, IIEC has provided proper infrastructures for the private sector to benefit in order to develop the country’s market and promote technology exchange, the official said.

Further in the signing ceremony, the ICC Head Bahman Abdollahi, who also attended the event, said marketing is one of the major factors in promoting the country’s economic activities and the IIEC is at the forefront of this industry.

“Marketing is the last link in any production and economic activity’s chain and all companies in the world contribute to the development of their business by having a significant presence in international exhibitions and by presenting and showcasing their products and services,” Abdollahi stressed.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in the world and across Iran, almost all of the country’s national and international events and exhibitions have been postponed or canceled and this industry has been wrestling with serious challenges under the shadow of the pandemic.

EF/MA