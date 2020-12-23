Over 278m Sq. m of tiles, ceramics produced in 8-month period

TEHRAN- Iran has produced 278.22 million square meters (Sq. m) of tiles and ceramics during the first eight months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-November 20), which was 4.5 percent lower than the output in the same period of time in the past year.

Tiles and ceramics output stood at 291.33 million square meters in the first eight months of the past year.

Iran exported 161 million square meters of tiles and ceramics in the previous Iranian calendar year (ended on March 19).

The annual output is anticipated to be at least 150 million square meters in the present year.

Based on the data released by the Iranian Ceramic Producers Syndicate, over half of the produced tiles and ceramics were used inside the country last year, and the same thing is predicted to occur this year.

Iran’s tiles and ceramics output is planned to be 700 million square meters in the Iranian calendar year 1404 (starts in March 2025).

Based on the investigations made by the Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade, tile and ceramics industry is one of the strategic industries of Iran.

MA/MA