Properties in northern Iran named national heritage

TEHRAN - A total of 19 historical sites and industrial properties scattered across Iran’s Gilan province, have recently been inscribed on the national cultural heritage list.

The Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts announced the inscriptions on Thursday in a letter to the governor-general of the northern province.

Among the properties inscribed on the list are Pirbazar public bathhouse, Nosratian Mansion, Aqa Seyyed Ebrahim Mosque, Aqa Seyyed Ahmad Holy Shrine, and Sardar Moqtader building.

The list also includes Sepidrud Dam, Fumanat tea factory, Anzali Bridge, Rasht tobacco factory, Kiashahr fisheries department, and Kasisara area.

Bounded by the Caspian Sea and the Republic of Azerbaijan on the north, Gilan, in the far past, was within the sphere of influence of the successive Achaemenid, Seleucid, Parthian, and Sassanid empires that ruled Iran until the 7th century CE.

Sophisticated Rasht, capital of Gilan province, has long been a weekend escape for residents of Tehran who are looking to sample the famous local cuisine and hoping for some pluvial action – it's the largest, and wettest town in the northern region. Gilan is divided into a coastal plain including the large delta of Sefid Rud and adjacent parts of the Alborz mountain range.

