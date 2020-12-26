Wrestler Hassan Yazdani turns 26

TEHRAN – Iranian freestyle wrestler Hassan Yazdani turned 26 on Saturday.

The coaching staff and players of Greco-Roman and Freestyle wrestling teams celebrated his birthday at the Khaneye Koshti (House of Wrestling) in Tehran.

Nicknamed the Fearless, Yazdani is getting ready to win his second successive gold at the Olympics in Tokyo.

He won a gold medal at the 2016 Olympic Games after defeating Russian wrestler Aniuar Geduev in the 74kg final bout.

The two-time world championships gold medal winner, who wrestles at the 86kg category, was chosen as the most popular freestyle wrestler in the world in November through a poll by United World Wrestling (UWW).