Entire Mravdasht, once a prosperous seat of power, to undergo archeological probe

TEHRAN – The entire Marvdasht plain, which was once the seat of power of the Achaemenid Persian Empire (c. 550 – 330 BC), is scheduled to undergo an archeological investigation.

The archeological surveys and excavations, which have been previously commenced across the UNESCO-registered Persepolis in the Marvdasht region of Fars province, is scheduled to be extended to the entire Marvdasht plain in a purposeful and methodical approach by the researchers who have conducted related researches, the director of the World Heritage site has announced.

Conducting such archaeological surveys in historical sites and hills could lead to important historical results and information at a low cost and without the need for extensive excavations, which is necessary in recognizing the cultural sequence of Marvdasht plain, Hamid Fadaei said on Saturday.



He also noted that such surveys will outline the priority of future studies and demarcation projects as well as the related protection and preservation projects.

The ancient region, known as Pars (Fars), or Persis, was the heart of the Achaemenid Empire founded by Cyrus the Great and had its capital at Pasargadae. Darius I the Great moved the capital to nearby Persepolis in the late 6th or early 5th century BC. Alexander the Great defeated the Achaemenian army at Arbela in 331 and burned Persepolis.

Persis became part of the Seleucid kingdom in 312 after Alexander’s death. The Parthian empire (247 BC– 224 CE) of the Arsacids (corresponding roughly to the modern Khorasan in Iran) replaced the Seleucids' rule in Persis during 170–138 BC. The Sasanid Empire (224 CE–651) had its capital at Istkhr. Not until the 18th century, under the Zand dynasty (1750–79) of southern Iran, did Fars again became the heart of an empire, with its capital at Shiraz.

ABU/AFM