All religions equally respected in Iran

TEHRAN – The government spokesman, Ali Rabiei, has said all religions in Iran have equal conditions and are respected the same.

He made the remarks in a visit to Sahakian and Chilulian nursing homes on the occasion of Jesus Christ’s birth anniversary, ISNA reported on Saturday.

Tolerance, coexistence, and mutual respect are the main characteristics and strengths of Iranian society, he further stated.

In Iranian cities, there are mosques, synagogues, and even Zoroastrian worship centers together, which shows enthusiasm and coexistence, he noted, adding, coexistence among Iranians is more manifested in different festivals and celebrations.

In a world faced with options of war, violence, and extremism, the world needs the Iranian model of coexistence, he emphasized.

The Islamic Republic of Iran recognizes the rights of religious minorities based on its constitution. All Iranian citizens are equal in benefiting from their basic rights within legal frameworks.

Iranian authorities also argue that the Iranian constitution does not tolerate discrimination against divine religions and guarantees equality for the followers of all divine faiths.

Hamid Molanouri, director-general of the political department at the Interior Ministry, has said 58 religious minority associations have official permission for activity in Iran.

Molanouri said the associations include 29 Zoroastrian groups, 16 Armenians, 10 Assyrians, and 3 Jews.

He added that the followers of Iran’s religious minorities have one association per 2,600 people.

