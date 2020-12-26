Iran’s cultural mission in Pakistan to hold programs on anniversary of Soleimani’s martyrdom

TEHRAN – Iran’s cultural mission in Pakistan is slated to hold special programs to mark the first anniversary of the martyrdom of Major General Qassem Soleimani, chief of the IRGC Quds Force, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), says Iran’s cultural attache in Pakistan.

Many political and religious groups in Pakistan will also take part in these ceremonies, Ehsan Khazaee said, Fars reported on Friday.

Major General Soleimani and al-Muhandis were assassinated on January 3 in U.S. drone strikes that were directly ordered by U.S. President Donald Trump. In the early hours of January 8, the IRGC attacked Ain al-Assad airbase in western Iraq, where U.S. forces were stationed, as part of its promised “tough revenge” for the U.S. terror attack.

In June, Tehran said 36 individuals were identified in connection with the assassination.

“36 individuals who cooperated, collaborated, and participated in the assassination of Hajj Qassem, including political and military authorities of the U.S. and other countries, have been identified,” Tehran Prosecutor General Ali Alqasi-Mehr said.

Alqasi-Mehr named Trump as the key individual at the top of the list, saying his pursuit will continue even after his tenure as U.S. president.

‘General of Skies’

Khazaee said a literary and artistic program dubbed, “General of Skies” has already started by Iran’s consulate about the martyrs of the Islamic Resistance.

He added that exquisite prizes will be awarded to the best works in various fields.

“Participants and enthusiasts from different cities of Pakistan can submit their literary works in the field of storytelling, poetry, memoirs, articles, photo, painting and calligraphy by 13th January at the email address iran.council@gmail.com,” the Iranian diplomat explained.

He went on to say that on the occasion of the first martyrdom anniversary of General Soleimani and al-Muhandis various programs will also be held by Iranian consulates in the cities of Karachi, Peshawar, Lahore, Quetta and Rawalpindi.

The Iranian consulate in Karachi will also launch an event on the book “My Happy Friend” in Urdu while a conference of “Martyrs of Islamic Unity” will be held in Peshawar, too.

Meanwhile, some political and religious parties in Pakistan, especially the supporters of the Resistance Movement, will hold programs aimed at strengthening the Resistance Front on the occasion.

