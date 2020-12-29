Cultural events remembering Commander Qassem Soleimani 

TEHRAN – Three more cultural events are being held in the country to commemorate the first martyrdom anniversary of Commander Qassem Soleimani.

Iran’s chief of IRGC Quds Force was assassinated during a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad on January 3.

The Sacred Defense Museum in the southwestern Iranian city of Khorramshahr will be hosting an international poetry night on Thursday, where poets from Afghanistan, Pakistan, Syria, Lebanon and Yemen will be reciting their poetry in honor of the Commander and his comrade Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy chief of Iraq’s PMU (Popular Mobilization Forces).

In addition, the Contemporary Art Gallery on Kish Island will be playing host to a photo exhibition named “School of Soleimani” opening on January 2.

The exhibit has been organized by the Visual Arts Office in collaboration with the Institute of Contemporary Visual Arts.

The photos will be displayed in an online exhibit while the exhibit on Kish Island will be hosting the visitors.

The Academic Center for Education Culture and Research has also organized a photo exhibit “My Commander” in memory of General Soleimani and his comrade Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

A selection of photos of the funeral ceremonies for the two martyrs mounted on the fences of the University of Tehran will be exhibited until January 9.

Photo: A poster for the photo exhibit “My Commander”.

