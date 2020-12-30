“Our Happy Comrade” on Commander Soleimani’s valor published in Turkish 

TEHRAN – Iran’s Cultural Office in Turkey has published a Turkish translation of “Our Happy Comrade” (“Bizim Bahtiyar Dostumuz”), a book on Commander Qassem Soleimani’s valor.

The book has been translated into Turkish in collaboration with the Istanbul-based publishing house, Israk.

Compiled by Abdolmajid Karami, the Persian version of the book has been published by the Astan-e Qods Razavi Museum and Library in Mashhad.

Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force, the overseas arm of IRGC, was assassinated during a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad on January 3.

The book contains different chapters including the memories of the martyr and his friends, his main characteristics, as well as his testament.

Early in December, Iran’s Cultural Office in Karachi published an Urdu translation of “Our Happy Comrade”.

Two cultural centers in the Syrian capital of Damascus will be hosting two exhibitions of posters and photos of Qassem Soleimani on January 6 to commemorate the first martyrdom anniversary of the Iranian commander.

The Kafarsouseh Center will be hosting a photo exhibition entitled “Narrative of Love”, which will display photos of Soleimani’s funeral procession.

Posters by a group of artists are also scheduled to be showcased in an exhibition titled “Only for God” at the Aburmaneh Center.

The events have been organized by Syria’s Ministry of Culture in collaborations with Iran’s Cultural Center in Syria and the Art Bureau of the Islamic Ideology Dissemination Organization.

The Art Bureau in Tehran has launched a campaign named “My Hero” to remember Commander Qassem Soleimani.

The campaign takes its name from an album the bureau released last week featuring nine ballads composed by Alireza Qazveh, Reza Yazdani, Ali-Mohammad Moaddab, Mohammad-Hossein Nemati, Faezeh Zarafshan, Milad Habibi, Mohammadreza Shafiei and Omid Mahdinejad.

The main goal of the campaign is to promote the album “My Hero”, and also help the singing style of ballads find its way among the citizens, and thereby discover talented youths.

After his martyrdom, Soleimani has become the subject of several films, theatrical productions and festival programs.

Photo: A copy of the Turkish translation of “Our Happy Comrade”.

