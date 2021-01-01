Ayatollah Mesbah Yazdi, a senior cleric, dies at 86

TEHRAN – Mohammad Taqi Mesbah Yazdi, a senior Iranian cleric who was a member of the Assembly of Experts, passed away late on Friday.

The cleric, 86, was admitted to hospital in Tehran a few days ago due to digestive disease.

A principlist cleric, Ayatollah Mesbah Yazdi spent most of his life teaching and conducting research on Islamic thoughts. “Teaching Philosophy,” “Ethics in Quran,” and “Islam’s Political Theory” are among his famous works.

SM/PA