CBI net foreign assets rise 4.5%

TEHRAN - Net foreign assets held by the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) at the end of the current Iranian calendar year’s second quarter (September 21, 2020) stood at 3.63 quadrillion rials (about $86.4 billion), 4.5 percent more than the figure for the end of the previous year (March 19, 2020).

According to the Statistical Center of Iran (SCI) quarterly report, the bank’s foreign assets amounted to 3.47 quadrillion rials (about $82.75 billion) at the end of the previous Iranian calendar year (March 19, 2020), ILNA reported.

Based on the mentioned report, the country’s monetary base stood at 3.72 quadrillion rials (about $88.58 billion) at the end of the current year’s second quarter, registering a 5.4-percent increase compared to the figure for the end of the previous year.

The total value of Iranian banks’ foreign assets in December 2019, stood at 10.034 quadrillion rials (about $246.19 billion), 47.8 percent of which belonged to the central bank.

The Central Bank of Iran’s foreign assets witnessed a 6.7-percent increase compared to the preceding year (ended on March 20, 2019) in which the figure stood at 14.63 quadrillion rials (about $110.23 billion).

The previous CBI report, released in September 2019, had put the banking system’s foreign assets by June 21, 2019, at 9.245 quadrillion rials (about $220.11 billion), 13 percent more than the corresponding period in the previous year.

According to the data released by the CBI Department of Economic Research and Policy in June 2020, the country’s monetary base stood at 3.834 quadrillion rials (about $91.28 billion) at the end of the first quarter of the current calendar year (June 20), 8.8 percent more than the figure for the end of the previous year.

