Electricity consumption breaks 40GW winter record

TEHRAN - Daily electricity consumption in Iran reached 40,342 megawatts (40.34 gigawatts) on Saturday to register the highest power consumption recorded during the winter season so far, IRNA reported.

Based on the data released by Iran Grid Management Company (IGMC), the recorded figure was 4,741 MW more than the last winter’s peak consumption.

The consumption by the Industrial sectors also soared on the mentioned date to reach 5,002 MW.

The increase in the country’s electricity consumption comes as due to the decline in the temperature across the country, natural gas consumption has also increased drastically leading to the limitation of fuel supply to the country’s power plants.

Earlier on Saturday, the Managing Director of Iran's Power Generation, Transmission and Distribution Management Company (TAVANIR) had announced that the country’s power plants were forced to consume liquid fuel instead of natural gas over the past few weeks.

“Due to the increase in gas consumption in the domestic sector, the supply of gas to power plants has been limited, which has led to the consumption of liquid fuel in these plants,” Mohammad-Hassan Motevalizadeh said.

Iranian Energy Ministry has been implementing several programs for managing electricity consumption across the country during the peak periods.

TAVANIR, on Saturday, announced that the company has rewarded domestic subscribers for low electricity consumption with 1.84 trillion rials (about $43.8 million) of discount on their electricity bills since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2020).

The program for rewarding efficient electricity subscribers was implemented to both reward low-consuming subscribers and to encourage others to consume less.

According to the Energy Ministry, this program was expected to reduce domestic power consumption by 10 percent.

Two programs were also offered for high-consuming subscribers so that by implementing these plans, these subscribers would also join the low-consumer group.

The first program was a training course to teach consumption management methods with the help of knowledge-based companies and start-ups, while the second plan was to install solar panels on the roofs of high-consuming subscribers' houses so that such subscribers would meet their electricity needs by installing these PV stations.

EF/