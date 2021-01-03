Ceremonies held to mark martyrdom of General Soleimani, al-Muhandis

A ceremony was held on Friday, January 1, 2021, to commemorate the memory of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, Iraq’s PMU deputy head Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and their companions. The ceremony, held at the University of Tehran, was attended by Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raisi, IRGC Chief Hossein Salami, IRGC Quds Force Commander Esmaeil Ghaani and some other military and civilian officials as well as the families of the martyrs. General Soleimani and his comrades were assassinated in a U.S. act of state terrorism near Baghdad’s international airport on January 3, 2020.