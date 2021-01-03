Iranian musicians honored at Global Music Awards

TEHRAN – Iranian musicians have been honored at the Global Music Awards, capturing four silver and one bronze medals.

Global Music Awards is a well-known international music competition that celebrates independent musicians.

Composer Ahmad Mirmasumi received a silver medal for his composition “Trustworthy”, and musician Farhad Harati won a silver medal for his composition “Hidden Beliefs”.

Composer Mehrzad Khajeh Amiri won a silver medal for “Theos”, while Tehran Quintet won a silver medal for the album “Oblivion”.

In addition, the bronze medal winner was “Moslem Alipur” for the folk music, “Hor o Pari”.

Nine other musicians were also awarded gold medals. Among them are English composer Egidija Medeksaite, American composer Danae Vlasse and Polish composer Krzysztof Eugeniusz Penderecki.

Also in April 2020, three Iranian musicians were honored at the Global Music Awards.

Vocalist Abdolhossein Mokhtabad won a gold medal for his song “Az Sharm Dar Hejabam” (“I’m Acutely Embarrassed”).

Composer Ahmad Mirmasumi received a silver medal for his album “Caressing the Moments”, and musician Shahin Yusefzamani was awarded a bronze medal for his album “Morning”.

Photo: Cover of the album “Oblivion” by Tehran Quintet.

RM/YAW