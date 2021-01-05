New recreational piers to be built in northern Iran

TEHRAN –Ten new recreational piers are planned to be constructed in Noshahr in a bid to attract more tourists to the Iranian city, situated in Mazandaran province, south of the Caspian Sea.

Constructing such piers could also boost the infrastructure needed for developing fisheries investments, the head of the city’s Fisheries Department has announced.

This capacity could also facilitate the activities of the fish farms in the coastal waters of the region, ILNA quoted Mostafa Rezvani as saying on Monday.

Last August, construction of the first recreational pier in Mazandaran began in the city of Ramsar.

Some 150 billion rials ($3.5 million at the official rate of 42,000 rials) were allocated to the project, which aimed to enhance coastal and maritime tourism in the region.

With a width of three meters and a length of 100 meters, the pier is being constructed by private investors in close collaboration with the provincial cultural heritage department.



This pier is one of the 134 piers, which are decided to be built in the future across the province’s coastal strip, provincial tourism chief Mehran Hassani said.

The project, which is planned to come on stream in one year, also includes restaurants, water sports space, and boat mooring.

Stretched along the Caspian Sea and Alborz mountain range, Mazandaran is a popular destination for domestic holidaymakers and it is home to more than 3500 villages and rural areas.



ABU/AFM