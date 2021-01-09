We will expel IAEA inspectors if sanctions not lifted by Feb. 21: MP

TEHRAN – Ahmad Amirabadi, a member of the Parliament Presiding Board, says Iran will definitely expel the International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors if sanctions against the Islamic Republic are not lifted by February 21.

"Iran, without a doubt, will stop the voluntary implementation of Additional Protocol if the sanctions against Iran, especially in finance, banking and oil sectors are not lifted by the mentioned day. This is a law passed by the Iranian Parliament. The government is committed to implement this law" Amirabadi said in a televised program on Saturday.

The MP added: "We gave the U.S. a one-month opportunity. The new U.S. administration will take the office on January 21."



Recently the Iranian Parliament passed a legislation setting the 21st of February as the deadline for the new U.S. administration to lift the sanctions in violation of the 2015 nuclear deal - JCPOA - that is endorsed by UN Security Council Resolution 2231. According to the parliamentary ratification, if the U.S. does not take action, the Islamic Republic will take steps to ratchet up its nuclear activities.

"The main goal of the JCPOA was to lift all sanctions which did not happen," the Iranian MP said, adding, "We do not see any reason to fulfill our obligations unless the sanctions are lifted."

Amirabadi also said, "Certainly the implementation of commitments without the lifting of sanctions is to the detriment of the Iranian nation, and so far the Iranian nation has suffered from this. Americans and Europeans have not suffered any harm."

The ratification confirmed by the oversight Guardian Council requires the government to take significant steps to increase nuclear activities after 60 days if Iran’s demands for removal of sanctions are not met. The November 27 assassination of renowned Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, which was an open act of hostility, likely accelerated the move.

According to the parliamentary approval, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran will cease implementing the Additional Protocol in 60 days if banking and oil sanctions are not lifted. This leaves a narrow window of time for the President-elect Joe Biden to demonstrate his administration’s commitment to return the U.S. to full compliance with the JCPOA.

