Respecting rivals more important than winning: Golmohammadi

TEHRAN – Persepolis football team head coach Yahya Golmohammadi says that to respect the opponents is more important than winning the match.

Titleholders Persepolis are scheduled to meet Iran Professional League leaders Esteghlal on Monday in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium.

Persepolis have not won a single match after losing to Ulsan Hyundai on Dec. 19 in the final match of the 2020 AFC Champions League.

“To win the match is important but we are not allowed to defeat our opponents at any coast. We have to respect our rivals and the players must concentrate on the match. They have to fight for three points as a soldier,” Golmohammadi said.

“Persepolis and Esteghlal are the great teams with millions of the fans and so many people have memories of their teams’ encounters. I have told my players the first important thing is to respect the opponent and they are not allowed to use social media to ridicule the other teams. It’s worthless and cannot change anything,” the ex-Iran defender added.

Persepolis have been held against Nassaji, Zob Ahan and Sepahan in their past three matches in the league. Golmohammadi says they want to start winning from Esteghlal match.

“We have to prove that Persepolis are a great club. We want to start our winning way from Esteghlal match. We could have won our previous match but our players missed their chances. Now, we have learned from the matches and the derby could be turning point for us,” Golmohammadi stated.

“Persepolis want to win the title for the fifth successive time and important thing is to claim three points in the remaining matches. In the match against Esteghlal, our players have to capitalize on their opportunities and that’s what we need to do in this match,” he concluded.