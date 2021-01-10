Esteghlal ready to beat Persepolis: Mahmoud Fekri

TEHRAN – Esteghlal football team head coach Mahmoud Fekri says that they are well-prepared to beat Persepolis at the Tehran derby.

Iran Professional League leaders Esteghlal are to meet holders Persepolis on Monday in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium.

“We will be prepared to battle with a desire to win because we know how important that game is going to be for both teams,” Fekri said.

“We know that so many people around the world will follow the match and we have to avoid being involved in the controversy. This is a sport competition and both teams will have to consider sportsmanship,” he added.

Esteghlal are going to end their eight-year’s title drought. The win in the match will cement their place at top of the IPL table.

“We don’t want to lose the match but will not play not to lose. We will do our best and play calmly to defeat Persepolis. Persepolis play an attacking football and we have to control the match at the first minutes of the game,’ Fekri went on to say.

“Esteghlal will play logically on Monday and I hope we will be happy at the end of the day. We want to make our fans happy,” Fekri concluded.