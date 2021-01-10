Tehran derby referees confirmed

TEHRAN - Reza Kermanshahi will be the man in charge of Tehran derby between Esteghlal and Persepolis.

The match has been scheduled for Monday in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium.

The 42-year-old coach will be assisted by Arman Assadi and Touraj Eyvaz Mohammadi, with Hassan Yousefi named as the fourth official.

The match will be 94 competitive meetings between the teams. Esteghlal have won 26, Persepolis 24 and the remaining 43 games finished as draws.

Esteghlal sit top of Iran Professional League (IPL) and a win against their archrivals will help the Blues cement their places at top.

IPL holders Persepolis have not won a single match after losing to Ulsan Hyundai on Dec. 19 in the final match of the 2020 AFC Champions League.