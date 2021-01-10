Tehran Intl. Animation Festival to screen world’s top movies

TEHRAN – A lineup of movies that have won worldwide acclaim will go on screen at the Tehran International Animation Festival, the organizers announced on Sunday.

The movies will go on screen in the international section of the festival, which is organized by the Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA).

The lineup includes “Daughter”, a 2019 Czech short animated drama by Daria Kashcheeva.

The animated puppet drama explores the subject of the father-daughter relationship. The film had its international premiere at the biggest world animation festival in Annecy, France, where it won the main Crystal prize for the best student film in 2019.

“The Kite” by Martin Smatana from Czech is also included. The film is a short puppet animated film for children. It talks about the issue of death, but in a simple metaphoric and symbolic way.

“Uncle Thomas: Accounting for the Days”, a Canadian, Portuguese and French coproduced animated short film by director Regina Pessoa, and “Serial Parallels” by Max Hattler from Hong Kong are also included.

“Per Aspera Ad Astra” by Franck Dion from France is one of the highlights. It centers on the ordinary day-to-day life of a small cleaning hen, hard-working and constantly rushed, who is torn between its work and its family.

Inspired by century-old negatives found preserved in ice, Soetkin Verstegen’s “Freeze Frame”, a co-production of Belgium, Germany and Finland, is another highlight.

“Gravedad” by Matisse Gonzalez from Germany and “Muedra” by Cesar Diaz Melendez from Spain are also included.

The animation festival was called off due to a rise in the COVID-19 cases in the Iranian capital.

In November 2020, the organizer announced that the event would be running from February 28 to March 4. However, the event was postponed to a later time next year.

Photo: “Daughter” by Czech animator Daria Kashcheeva.

