Iranian govt. spokesman calls assassination of Afghan official disgusting 

TEHRAN – Iran's government spokesman Ali Rabiei on Monday condemned the Sunday terrorist attack in Kabul that resulted in the death of an Afghan official.

During a terrorist attack on Sunday, Zia Wadan, the spokesman for the Afghan Public Protection Force, was killed after a sticky bomb attached to his car went off while he was on his way to work during the morning rush hour. No person or group has claimed the responsibility for the act yet.

In his message, Rabiei said, “The assassination of the spokesman and his entourage was a shocking news for the Iranian government and people.”

“While extending our condolences to the Afghan nation, government, and the families of the victims of the attack, we strongly condemn this terrorist move," Rabiei wrote in his message.

Rabiei deplored the act of assassination as "a disgusting and unacceptable means to achieve political goals that will have no effect other than reinforcing the vicious circle of insecurity and violence".

"We assure our brothers and sisters in Afghanistan that we will stand by them in the fight against terrorism, violence and occupation as long as necessary" Rabiei added.

AJ/PA

