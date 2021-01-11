Iran demands Interpol red notice for 4 individuals involved in assassination of nuclear scientist

TEHRAN – Iran has requested Interpol to issue a red notice for 4 individuals involved in the assassination of top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

“A request for the issuance of red notice for four perpetrators of the assassination of Martyr Fakhrizadeh has been submitted to Interpol,” Brigadier General Mehdi Hajian, spokesman for Iran’s police, said in a press conference on Monday, ISNA reported.

The spokesman also said that Iran has prepared a bill facilitating the issuance of the Interpol red notice, which is a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action.

Underlining the role of Iran’s police in protecting human rights, Hajian said, “The performance of our police includes the whole world and the international community must know that we are at the forefront of the fight against organized crimes.”

Hajian also said that "authoritarian governments consider Iran to be a violator of human rights, but in practice, the people of the world know which countries are the protectors of human rights and what our worldwide actions have been in this regard."