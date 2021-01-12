Iraqi cultural figures portray Martyr Soleimani as great commander in new book  

TEHRAN – Several Iraqi cultural figures have represented Martyr Qassem Soleimani as a great commander in a book recently published in Tehran.

The Alhoda International Cultural, Artistic and Publishing Institute is the publisher of the book entitled “Great Commander”.

“The book, which has been published on the first martyrdom anniversary of the commander, contains a series of articles written by Iraqi cultural figures,” Alhoda Managing Director Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Asadi-Movahhed said in a press release published on Tuesday.

“The first volume contains interviews with figures such as former Iraqi prime minister Adel Abdul Mahdi and the leader of the Supreme Islamic Iraqi Council, Hamam Hamudi, and Seyyed Kazem al-Jaberi, the representative of Iran’s World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought in Iraq,” he added.

He said that “Great Commander” is the first volume of a series, which has been prepared by Iran’s Cultural Office in Baghdad, and will be published by Alhoda.

He added that the cultural office has already published the testaments of Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy chief of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces.

The two were assassinated during a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad on January 3, 2020.

“Introducing and clarifying different dimensions of this great man of his time in the international arena is a great responsibility that Alhoda believes must be fulfilled,” he noted.

Earlier in January, Iran’s Cultural Office in Baghdad published a book on martyr Soleimani in Iraq both in Persian and Arabic under the title “Guest of Iraq Written by Iraqi Personalities”.

The book contains interviews with 18 political and religious officials, experts and analysts.

Photo: Cover of the book “Great Commander” published by Alhoda International Cultural, Artistic and Publishing Institute.

