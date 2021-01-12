Zarif sympathizes with Indonesia on passenger plane crash

TEHRAN – Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has offered Iran’s condolences to the Indonesian government, nation and bereaved families over the deadly crash of a passenger plane.

In a telephone conversation with his Indonesian counterpart Retno Lestari Priansari Marsudi on Monday, Zarif also prayed for the souls of the dead.

Sriwijaya Air flight SJ 182 was a scheduled domestic passenger flight from Jakarta to Pontianak, Indonesia. On January 9, 2021, the Boeing 737 flying the route disappeared from radar four minutes after departure. Officials confirmed that the aircraft crashed in the waters off the 'Thousand Islands', some 19 km from the airport.

Based on reports from local fishermen in the area, the search for the aircraft was immediately initiated. Although wreckage, human remains, and clothing had been found, the search for the full aircraft and all passengers is still ongoing. The position of the cockpit voice and flight data recorder has been located by Indonesian authorities.

