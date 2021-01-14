Iranian midfielder Rahmani joins Swedish team Dalkurd FF

TEHRAN – Iranian midfielder Bakhtiar Rahmani has joined second-tier Swedish team Dalkurd FF on a three-year contract.

“I want to thank God for this opportunity. I’m very happy to join the team since I love Dalkurd. It’s sad that I have not been able to join before but better late than never and now I am here and hope to help the club,” Rahmani told Dalkurd.se.

“I have big goals and that is one of the reasons why I chose Dalkurd. I hope that everyone in the team can contribute so that we can bring the club back to elite football,” he added.

Rahmani, 29, started his playing career at Iranian club Foolad in 2007 and has also played at Esteghlal, Sepahan, Tractor and Sanat Naft.

He has most recently played for Azerbaijani top-flight team Sebail.