‘Electronic infrastructure promotes resilience of economies during pandemic’

TEHRAN- Countries that had a stronger e-government infrastructure during the coronavirus pandemic situation were able to have a more resilient economy, the chairman of the Information Technology and Communication Committee of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) stated.

Mohammadreza Talaei made the remarks when speaking about Iran Virtual Expo, which is due to be held during 15 days from January 24, ICCIMA news portal reported.

"The nature of information technology is to provide services to other sectors," he said, adding, "Today, the countries are economically advanced that have used technology for economic development.

“During the coronavirus pandemic, we tried to hold conferences with other countries in a bid to compensate for not holding the exhibitions”, Talaei said, adding, “Information technology is expanding the market, increasing productivity, promoting information and advertising, and today's world economy has undergone changes in the field of digital and digital tools due to the losses it has seen from the coronavirus pandemic.”

He went on to say, “In the current situation, to introduce ourselves in the domestic and foreign markets, we launched a platform called Iran Virtual Expo with the presence of all economic sectors.”

This exhibition will be held from January 24 to February 8 as the first virtual exhibition in Iran with the support of ICCIMA, Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA), Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO), and Culture and Art Center, he explained.

Referring to the problems caused by the sanctions for the country's foreign trade, he said traders and businessmen can attend these exhibitions to introduce their products and services at a very low cost.

Domestic and foreign visitors can visit the exhibition round-the-clock for 15 days, he stated.

“This exhibition is for Iranian exhibitors and participants and we will receive requests from other countries in the next editions”, he reiterated.

The platform of this exhibition has been set up by studying the virtual exhibitions of Russia, Turkey, UAE and China and has been set up in both Persian and English languages, Talaei added.

MA/MA