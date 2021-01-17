Tens of tourism projects underway in Ardebil province

TEHRAN – More than 150 tourism-related projects are currently underway across Iran’s northwestern Ardebil province although the COVID-19 pandemic has brought travel and tourism to a near-standstill, the provincial tourism chief has said.

Although tourism has been suffered immensely from the coronavirus outbreak in the country, the investment projects related to this sector are still in progress to cement travel infrastructure, Nader Fallahi announced on Saturday.

The mentioned projects will prepare the province’s tourism sector for the post-coronavirus era, when the number of tourists and travelers is expected to rise magnificently, the official added.

Last April tourism authorities of the province announced that they have developed extensive plans to draw more tourists during the winter season to the province and make it the winter tourism hub of the country.

In December 2019, Fallahi announced that seventeen tourism projects, worth 1,500 billion rials (some $35 million) would be inaugurated in the province in near future. Ha said that the objective to launch tourism projects in the province is to provide tourists from all over the world and domestic tourists as well with the opportunity to use these facilities and select Ardebil as their prime destination.

Back in November Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Minister Ali-Asghar Mounesan said that investment in the tourism sector and boosting tourism infrastructure hasn’t stopped despite the outbreak of the coronavirus in the country.

Over the past years, a large number of tourism projects have been commenced across the country, some of which have come on stream, he added. This volume of investment indicates that investors have high hopes for the future of this industry in the post-coronavirus era and for the next years to come, the tourism minister said.

Sprawling on a high, windswept plateau, Ardebil is well-known for having lush natural beauties, hospitable people, and its silk and carpet trade tradition. It is also home to the UNESCO-registered Sheikh Safi al-Din Khanegah and Shrine Ensemble.

The province is very cold in winter and mild in summer, attracting thousands every year. The capital city of Ardebil is usually recorded as one of the coldest cities in the country in winter.

