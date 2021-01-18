what is pco car hire?

If you are looking to make money from Uber and popular taxi application apps, you must have come across the word PCO hire. But what do you really know about this? In this article, we will take a brief look at the pros and cons of the PCO car. PCO stands for the Public Carriage Office, which is a department of Transport for London (TfL).

If you have a valid driving license and your car is a 4-door and its fuel consumption protocol is Euro 6 or a hybrid engine with Euro 4 and has no particular cosmetic problems, you can join the fleet of PCO.

Most people think online drivers (such as in Uber) use their cars for Uber and other rideshare apps. While this is indeed likely, many drivers rent their private hire cars. In this article, we talked about the pros and cons of PCO care hire.

Uber in England

The UK has stricter rules for accepting people as online taxi drivers than other European countries. For example, cars that worked as Uber taxis must comply with Euro 6 standards, the driver must have no criminal record and the car must not be 10-year-old.

Driver minus car

Now suppose a person wants to join the Uber fleet with a very old car. Strict UK laws prevent that person from being accepted because one of the UK taxi drivers’ rules did not meet. Or even someone who has a driveing license and does not have a car wants to joinUber, but how?

PCO car hire will provide you a vehicle if you can follow all the rules. These cars are standard and comply with all UK taxi protocols. The applicant must be over twenty-one years old and have no criminal record. In this way, you can use the car provided to you and receive a reward for each trip you go on.

But you should keep in mind that you should take good care of the car at all times. For example, all car costs such as fuel, oil, tires, and possible accidents' penalties are all with you. You must indeed keep the rented car intact and return it to the owner as if nothing really happened!

Uber-ready and PCO-approved cars

Now that you do not have the money to buy a car, but you want to start working for Uber, you need to know what kind of cars are being approved by Uber and TfL better. Cars that are low consumption, clean and spacious. Below we will look at some examples of these cars.

Toyota Prius; A car from the Far East

There are several reasons why this Toyota Prius is popular not only for Uber drivers but for the whole world. One of the bold features of this model is its very, very low fuel consumption. With a hybrid engine, this car can move even by smelling fuel, so how much better to use this car in daily traffic. Forward collision alert and assistive parking are two other features of this car that make it the most popular city car. It's very expensive to buy this model, but with PCO car hire you can own one of these beautiful and safe cars for a very small monthly fee.

Mercedes Benz; a luxury car

The Mercedes E Class is a favorite choice for drivers who are looking for a more luxury car. There’s no doubt that its smooth layout shows out from kilometers away. it means that passengers are willing to pay a little more for their trips but, on the other hand, they want to be sit in these cars for a while. It's effortless handling, large spacing, and sturdy safety traits help to make the Mercedes E Class the best choice for an Uber car.

Auris Touring; a family-friendly car

The Toyota Auris Touring is a low-cost car that London-Uber drivers can’t wait to pick up. The car’s vivid design and spacious interior attract drivers and passengers alike while using a hybrid it’s cheap to run. It’s also noted for being amazingly comfortable, thanks to its soft material seats, as well as having a notable design. You can get your hands on the Auris Touring through the rent to buy scheme for as little as £225 a week. And just like the Toyota Prius, Auris Touring vehicles are both Uber-ready and PCO-approved car.

Honda CR-V; another giant from Far East

Those who are looking for an SUV car for Uber driving should look the Honda CR-V. Its extraordinary hybrid engine gives the vehicle incredibly fuel-efficient, switching between power sources depending on the driving conditions. The CR-V’s regenerative braking technology, meanwhile, saves the energy used when you brake to charge its battery. Other notable features include its comfort, spacious design, and safety, with the car awarded a five-star safety rating by the NHTSA.

