Iran nominates Zahra Amini for workshop at Biennial of Illustrations Bratislava

TEHRAN – Iran has nominated Zahra Amini for a workshop at the Biennial of Illustrations Bratislava (BIB), the Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA) announced on Monday.

The BIB-UNESCO Workshop of Albín Brunovský, which is organized on the sidelines of the biennial for young illustrators from developing countries, will be held from October 17 to 23.

The IIDCYA selected Amini for the workshop in collaboration with the Iranian Association of Children’s Book Illustrators and the Children’s Book Council of Iran.

Participants in the workshop will be selected from among the illustrators nominated by countries from across the world.

Amini, 25, is a graduate of visual communication from the Sepehr Art University in Isfahan. Her illustrations have decorated numerous books, including “A Daisy Flower”, “Javad Loves Cooking”, “Call Me Weary” and “Thorns”.

The first edition of the BIB-UNESCO Workshop of Albín Brunovský was organized in 1985 in cooperation with the Academy of Fine Arts and Design (VSVU) in Bratislava.

Iranian illustrators are frequent visitors to the Biennial of Illustrations Bratislava, which is organized in the capital of Slovakia.

Iranian illustrator and writer Hassan Musavi won the grand prix of the biennial for his book “The Boxer” in 2019. Iranian illustrator Ali Buzari was a member of the BIB jury.

Published by the Fatemi publishing house, “The Boxer” narrates the story of the hectic life of a champion who is struggling between kindness and violence, the more he boxes, the smaller his surrounding world becomes.

Dar Al Hadaek, a Lebanese publishing house specializing in publishing and distributing Arabic children’s books and magazines, purchased the rights to the Arabic version of the book in 2020.

In addition, illustrator Narges Mohammadi won a Golden Apple of the biennial in 2017 for her works in the book “I Was a Deer”.

Written by Ahmad Akbarpur, the book is about a deer that has been severely injured. The deer knows that it must flee from the royal hunters.

Photo: An illustration by Zahra Amini.

MMS/YAW