Iranian parliament speaker censures Israel for banning delivery of vaccine to Palestinians 

TEHRAN - Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the speaker of the Iranian Parliament, on Monday condemned the Israeli regime for banning delivery of the Coronavirus vaccine for the Palestinian detainees and those living in refugee camps.

Ghalibaf made the remarks in a virtual meeting with the heads of the parliamentary national security and foreign policy committees of the countries who are defenders of Palestine.

“The move of the Zionist occupiers, who have banned delivery of vaccine for Palestinians detainees in the Covid-19 crisis, is a double disaster hurting the conscience of every human being with every religion and creed,” Ghaibaf regretted.

Appreciating the leaders of Palestine resistance movement, he added, “The enemies are seeking to target the unity of Islamic Ummah by imposing sanctions, and arbitrary and unilateral actions”.

The senior lawmaker said, “Undoubtedly, we, as representatives of the parliaments of Islamic countries, have gathered to defend Al-Aqsa Mosque, as a common religious identity of Muslims, by concentrating the slogan of Quds as the core of our unity- all against normalization of relations with Zionist regime.”

Galibaf went on to says, “The continuous atrocities of the Zionists against the suppressed Palestinians, particularly those who live in the Gaza Strip, will not be forgotten. The Islamic Republic of Iran, as the supporter of Palestinians and axis of resistance, named Dey 29 as the day of ‘Gaza, the Symbol of Palestine Resistance’.”

In the Iranian calendar year, Dey 29 falls on January 18.

“As you know, the occupation of Palestine and Palestinian refugee issue are the worst catastrophe created by Zionism after the Second World War,” the parliament speaker pointed out.

About four million Palestinians are living in refugee camps and thousands are held in jails.

“After 72 years of suffering, more than four million Palestinians are in refugee camps and thousands are in Israeli jails. Moreover, more than thousands of Palestinians have been tortured by the Zionists. The Zionist settlements are also expanding and Palestinian children and women are being slaughtered and their homes are being demolished by Israelis every day,” the speaker lamented.

He recommends the Parliaments of Islamic nations to take responsibility for defending Palestinians’ rights, saying, “Today, we all are responsible, we have an obligation to express loudly the Palestinians’ concerns to the world. Now, Americans and Zionists are attempting to divide the Islamic countries of the region.”

The speaker of the Iranian Parliament also said “the Deal of the Century is doomed to failure and the Islamic nations are well aware and don’t allow the Zionists to dominate the region.”

