TCCIMA explores major economic issues in board meeting

TEHRAN – The Board of the Representatives of Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA) in their 19th meeting on Tuesday explored major economic issues pertaining to the country’s private sector.

As reported by the TCCIMA portal, recent developments in the White House and their impact on the Iranian economy, the Iran-Eurasia free trade agreement, the strengths and weaknesses of the steel production and supply chain in the country, the next year’s national budget bill, and raising prices were some of the issues discussed in this gathering.

In addition to the above mentioned issues, other significant subjects such as the coronavirus vaccine, recent blackouts and their consequences for industries, bitcoin production farms, and etc. were also addressed by the private sector representatives.

Speaking in this meeting, the TCCIMA Head Masoud Khansari addressed some of the current issues of the country's economy and commented on some of the above mentioned issues.

He referred to the decrease in the death rate and the number of coronavirus casualties and expressed hope that this decreasing trend would continue.

Khansari also mentioned the ceremony for introducing the country’s top exporters and said: "Fortunately, last week the National Export Day ceremony was held by Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) after almost three months of delay."

He also criticized some of the government’s decisions and policies regarding the country’s exports and imports and called on the government for facilitating the conditions for the country’s private sector activities.

The exports had a reasonable increase in recent years, but in the past two years many challenges have been created in the field of export and foreign trade, Khansari said.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he mentioned the recent blackouts across the country, saying: "In recent weeks, we have had many complaints regarding the power outages of economic enterprises and industrial production units; the blackouts have caused damage to these units’ equipment and machinery.”

EF/MA

Photo: TCCIMA Head Masoud Khansari (2nd R) delivering speech at the chamber’s 19th board meeting.