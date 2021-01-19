Hundreds of original and fake relics retrieved 

TEHRAN – A total of 844 relics, both original and copies, have been recovered from smugglers or illegal diggers in northwestern Ardebil province over the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (started March 20, 2020).

Iranian authorities have confiscated 844 relics, of which 301 objects were original, and 543 ones were fake, a senior police official in charge of protecting cultural heritage announced on Tuesday.

Ten metal detectors, which were operated by unauthorized users, were also seized in this regard, CHTN quoted Saber Afzalnia as saying.

He also noted that people’s cooperation with the authorities and the police forces play an important role in dealing with smugglers and antique dealers.

Sprawling on a high, windswept plateau, whose altitude averages 3,000 meters above sea level, Ardebil is well-known for having lush natural beauties, hospitable people, and its silk and carpet trade tradition, it is also home to the UNESCO-registered Sheikh Safi al-Din Khanegah and Shrine Ensemble.

The province is very cold in winter and mild in summer, attracting thousands every year. The capital city of Ardabil is usually recorded as one of the coldest cities in the country in winter.

ABU/AFM

