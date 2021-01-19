Tourism generates 240 jobs in North Khorasan in 9 months

TEHRAN – The tourism sector has created 240 jobs across Iran’s North Khorasan province during the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-December 20, 2020), a provincial tourism official announced on Tuesday.

The job opportunities were generated in collaboration with the private sector, Abolfazl Esmaeili said.

Some 2.5 trillion rials ($59.5 million at the official exchange rate of 42,000 rials per dollar) were also invested in tourism-related projects across the province during the period, the official added.

Experts believe though the northeastern province may not be the first choice of travelers, its tourism industry is getting momentum.

According to Lonely Planet, most foreign tourists pass straight through North Khorasan in transit between Mashhad and Gorgan, but if you have time to explore, it's worth diverting south from the capital, Bojnurd, towards Esfarayen, famed for its wrestling tournaments, the remarkable citadel of Belqays and the partly preserved stepped village of Roein some 20km north.

