Cultural development, early settlements to be documented in Shahr-e Deraz

TEHRAN – Cultural background and the history of human settlement is set to be probed and documented across Shahr-e Deraz and its surrounding areas, which are situated in Iran’s southeastern Sistan-Baluchestan province.

A demarcation project has recently been carried out across the region, which also contains an ancient cemetery, to help prevent possible threats, including illegal constructions and seizures and burial of the dead, provincial tourism chief Alireza Jalalzaei said on Tuesday, ILNA reported.

And now another project to document the cultural background and the history of human settlement in the region is on the table, the official noted.

Shahr-e Deraz is a village in Iranshahr county of the province, which was a crossword of the Indus Valley and the Babylonian civilizations in the ancient times.

AFM/