Army Special Forces hold maneuvers on Makran coasts

TEHRAN - Iranian Army Ground Force conducted a drill codenamed “Authority 99” on Makran coasts on Tuesday. It involved Special Forces.

The Shiraz Airborne Brigade also participated in the first stage of the drill.

“The Army has successfully conducted combined operation,” said General Kioumars Sharafi, the spokesperson of the drill.

The goal of the drill was to prepare the ground forces of the Army to counter the threats. Moreover, the rapid transfer of the forces from territorial region to the region of mission based on the existing plans were carried out.

The Army used original and creative tactics to assess the multiple skills of professional brigades.

In the maneuver, the Army successfully carried out air, offensive, and penetration operations.

“The scuba divers of Iran’s Army Special Forces were divided into two groups and landed on the water by chinook helicopter,” Sharafi explained.

According to Sharafi, the first group of scuba divers hit the targets in the sea and the second group struck the simulated targets on the beach.



Pointing to aims of the maneuver, he said, “The Special Forces sought to create the disturbance in the command and communication system of the enemy”.

Moreover, he said, Army parachutists, supported by helicopters, conducted operations in the Sea of Oman.

General Mohammad Hossein Dadras, the deputy commander-in-chief of the Army, emphasized that the Ground Force is skillful in various fields of war.

“Today, the Ground Force has achieved remarkable operation capabilities in the missile and drone technology,” he added.

“The ground force is so powerful and capable to counter any threats”.

Major General Sayyed Abdolrahim Mousavi, the commander in chief of the Army, Brigadier General Kiomars Heidari, the Army Ground Force chief, and other military officials were present at the scene of the drill.

EE/PA

